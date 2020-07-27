Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6,357.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,082.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.11 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

