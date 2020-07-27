Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $42.30 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

