Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.