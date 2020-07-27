Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $255.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

