Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys New Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 35.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.44. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.76.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

