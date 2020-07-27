Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $457,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.