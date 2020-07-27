Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.11 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.