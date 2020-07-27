New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,500 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Solaredge Technologies worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $171.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

