Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $171.60 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.