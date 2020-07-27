iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

IRBT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut iRobot from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,480,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $5,858,186. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.