Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $9.03 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

