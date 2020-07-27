Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ventas were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE VTR opened at $35.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.