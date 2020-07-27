Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 62.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,225,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,675,000 after acquiring an additional 262,658 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.63 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

