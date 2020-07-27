Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 74,950.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

