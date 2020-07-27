JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of JD stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

