Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

