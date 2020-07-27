Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $572,617,000 after purchasing an additional 685,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

