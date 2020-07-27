Strs Ohio Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $106.84 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

