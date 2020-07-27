Strs Ohio Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 386,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

NYSE BAX opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

