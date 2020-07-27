Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

JKHY stock opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

