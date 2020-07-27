FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $18,328,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 240,568 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.