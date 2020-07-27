Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TransUnion by 174.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $89.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock worth $17,988,156. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

