Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FOX by 369.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,039 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 88.8% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.49 on Monday. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

