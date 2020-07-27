Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

ECHO opened at $26.40 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.