Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,290 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $6,911,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

VRSK opened at $179.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $183.92. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.