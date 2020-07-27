11,105 Shares in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.54. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie cut Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.