Berenberg Bank Raises Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 695

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 665 ($8.18) to GBX 695 ($8.55) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 731.25 ($9.00).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 677 ($8.33) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 6.67 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($9.99). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

