Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of MAXIMUS worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.