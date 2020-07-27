First Merchants Corp Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

