Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

