Cwm LLC Sells 12,172 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $70,212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

