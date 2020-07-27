Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $283.58 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

