IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $359.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.