Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

