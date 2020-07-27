Truefg LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truefg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

