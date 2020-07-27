Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

