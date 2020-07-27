Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

