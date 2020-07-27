Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

