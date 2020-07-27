Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

