$1.16 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $175.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

