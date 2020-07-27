Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $716,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,694,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,977,645.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,536 shares of company stock valued at $144,354,129. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

