Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $656.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $540.00 to $656.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.43.

SAM stock opened at $828.34 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $834.11. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $34,268,812 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

