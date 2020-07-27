Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $625.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $505.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $481.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $535.43.

SAM stock opened at $828.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.40. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $834.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $34,268,812. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $34,301,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $12,993,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

