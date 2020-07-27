Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP opened at $22.15 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Snap by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 310,904 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

