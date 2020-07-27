-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

