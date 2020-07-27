NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $4,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,810.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,321.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

