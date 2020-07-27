First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $44,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after buying an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $143.55 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Diageo plc
