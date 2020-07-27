Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

