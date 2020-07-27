Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

