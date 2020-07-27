Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

